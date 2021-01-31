Daily Wyoming coronavirus update:208 new cases, 22 new recoveries

On Monday, 182 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 26 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (five), Big Horn (four), Campbell(10), Carbon (seven), Crook (one), Fremont (21), Goshen (five), Johnson (one), Laramie (four), Lincoln (three), Natrona (40), Niobrara (one), Park (14), Platte (four), Sheridan (three), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (14), Teton (38), Uinta (three), Washakie (two) and Weston (one) counties.

Health officials announced 42,691 new confirmed recoveries and 7,312 new probable recoveries.

There are now 44,304 confirmed cases, 7,608 probable cases, 42,691 confirmed recoveries and 7,312 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 596 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,679 confirmed cases and 1,834 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.