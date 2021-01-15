Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 208 new cases, 375 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 46,502 (39,860 confirmed, 6,642 probable)

Total tests: 549,805 (206,574 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 281.9 per day. That number is down 6.7 from a day ago, up 65.7 from a week ago and down 64.3 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 334 per day. That number is down 11.4 from a day ago, up 61.6 from a week ago and down 78.3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,391. That number is down 164 from a day ago, down 81 from a week ago and down 482 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,885. That number is down 167 from a day ago, down 6 from a week ago and down 490 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?