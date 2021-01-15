Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 208 new cases, 375 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 208 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 145 and the number of probable cases rising by 63, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (six), Big Horn (two), Campbell (13), Carbon (two), Converse (two), Fremont (14), Johnson (two), Laramie (20), Natrona (nine), Niobrara, Park (26), Platte (four), Sheridan (four), Sublette, Sweetwater (11), Teton (26) and Uinta (two) counties.
Additionally, 375 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 309 confirmed and 66 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 40,975 initial vaccine doses (20,475 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna) as of Friday — 21,450 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 16,825 secondary vaccines (6,825 Pfizer, 10,000 Moderna) — 3,746 of which have been administered.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,391 (1,885 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 89 (not updated from Thursday)
Deaths: 522 (33 announced this week, 84 announced this month)
Total cases: 48,909 (41,773 confirmed, 7,136 probable)
Total recoveries: 46,502 (39,860 confirmed, 6,642 probable)
Total tests: 549,805 (206,574 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 281.9 per day. That number is down 6.7 from a day ago, up 65.7 from a week ago and down 64.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 334 per day. That number is down 11.4 from a day ago, up 61.6 from a week ago and down 78.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,391. That number is down 164 from a day ago, down 81 from a week ago and down 482 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,885. That number is down 167 from a day ago, down 6 from a week ago and down 490 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (403), Teton (376) and Natrona (274) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (23.8%), Teton (14.9%) and Park (11.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 16th most (24th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 16th fewest (25th fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,307 (340)
- Big Horn: 764 (147)
- Campbell: 4,024 (426)
- Carbon: 1,010 (77)
- Converse: 521 (363)
- Crook: 368 (31)
- Fremont: 3,657 (578)
- Goshen: 976 (89)
- Hot Springs: 229 (77)
- Johnson: 357 (223)
- Laramie: 6,555 (1,151)
- Lincoln: 905 (144)
- Natrona: 5,350 (1,689)
- Niobrara: 63 (83)
- Park: 2,250 (146)
- Platte: 338 (177)
- Sheridan: 2,227 (519)
- Sublette: 527 (106)
- Sweetwater: 3,136 (126)
- Teton: 2,530 (75)
- Uinta: 1,499 (307)
- Washakie: 663 (177)
- Weston: 517 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 88
- Fremont: 60
- Laramie: 55
- Campbell: 29
- Big Horn: 19
- Sheridan: 16
- Washakie: 16
- Goshen: 15
- Sweetwater: 15
- Carbon: 14
- Converse: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 6
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 3
- Niobrara: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.