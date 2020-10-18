Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 209 new cases, 68 new recoveries

On Sunday, 194 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 15 new probable cases.
Fifty-seven new confirmed recoveries were announced. Eleven new probable recoveries were announced.
There are now 7,673 confirmed cases, 1,352 probable cases, 5,651 confirmed recoveries and 976 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
Fifty-seven Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.
In Natrona County, 870 confirmed cases and 151 probable cases have been recorded. That includes 59 new confirmed cases and two probable cases on Sunday.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. That surge brought about an increase in the rate of reported coronavirus patients that was unprecedented at the time for Wyoming. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has extended the current restrictions through the end of the month.
Cases tapered off somewhat in August but spiked to all-time highs this fall.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
