Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 209 new cases, 68 new recoveries

On Sunday, 194 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 15 new probable cases.

Fifty-seven new confirmed recoveries were announced. Eleven new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 7,673 confirmed cases, 1,352 probable cases, 5,651 confirmed recoveries and 976 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Fifty-seven Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 870 confirmed cases and 151 probable cases have been recorded. That includes 59 new confirmed cases and two probable cases on Sunday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.