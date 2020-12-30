Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 210 new cases, 74 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 210 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 78 and the number of probable cases rising by 132, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Big Horn (10), Campbell (15), Converse (eight), Crook, Goshen (four), Hot Springs, Lincoln (nine), Natrona (nine), Park (13), Platte, Sheridan (two), Sublette, Sweetwater (11), Teton (nine), Uinta (eight), Washakie (four) and Weston (four) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Fremont (30), Johnson (two), Laramie (three), Niobrara counties.

The 30 cases subtracted from Fremont County's total are the second most subtracted in a single day. Thirty-two cases were subtracted from Park County on Nov. 16, which the department attributed to data cleanup.

Additionally, 74 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 10 confirmed and 64 probable.

The state confirmed fewer than 100 cases in consecutive non-holiday days for the first time since September. Local health officials have attributed the ongoing downward trends in infections and hospitalizations to the face mask usage that followed the implementation of mask requirements by many Wyoming counties and eventually the state.