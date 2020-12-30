Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 210 new cases, 74 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 210 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 78 and the number of probable cases rising by 132, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Big Horn (10), Campbell (15), Converse (eight), Crook, Goshen (four), Hot Springs, Lincoln (nine), Natrona (nine), Park (13), Platte, Sheridan (two), Sublette, Sweetwater (11), Teton (nine), Uinta (eight), Washakie (four) and Weston (four) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Fremont (30), Johnson (two), Laramie (three), Niobrara counties.
The 30 cases subtracted from Fremont County's total are the second most subtracted in a single day. Thirty-two cases were subtracted from Park County on Nov. 16, which the department attributed to data cleanup.
Additionally, 74 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 10 confirmed and 64 probable.
The state confirmed fewer than 100 cases in consecutive non-holiday days for the first time since September. Local health officials have attributed the ongoing downward trends in infections and hospitalizations to the face mask usage that followed the implementation of mask requirements by many Wyoming counties and eventually the state.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,133 (1,531 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 113 (down six from Tuesday)
Deaths: 405 (32 announced this week, 190 announced this month)
Total cases: 44,133 (37,798 confirmed, 6,335 probable)
Total recoveries: 42,197 (36,260 confirmed, 5,937 probable)
Total tests: 498,063 (196,728 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 181.6 per day. That number is down 8.6 from a day ago, down 71.6 from a week ago and down 389 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 247.1 per day. That number is up 3.6 from a day ago, down 83.3 from a week ago and down 370.5 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,133. That number is up 68 from a day ago, down 444 from a week ago and down 6,451 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,531. That number is up 136 from a day ago, down 502 from a week ago and down 7,081 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (228), Sweetwater (223) and Campbell (218) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Park (10.6%), Big Horn (10%) and Washakie (9.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 12th most (14th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 14th fewest (19th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,153 (307)
- Big Horn: 660 (107)
- Campbell: 3,794 (382)
- Carbon: 874 (70)
- Converse: 477 (319)
- Crook: 358 (30)
- Fremont: 3,411 (548)
- Goshen: 919 (83)
- Hot Springs: 195 (32)
- Johnson: 327 (207)
- Laramie: 5,961 (1,051)
- Lincoln: 798 (108)
- Natrona: 4,968 (1,475)
- Niobrara: 61 (79)
- Park: 1,847 (138)
- Platte: 283 (151)
- Sheridan: 2,057 (464)
- Sublette: 486 (106)
- Sweetwater: 2,826 (117)
- Teton: 2,061 (60)
- Uinta: 1,285 (255)
- Washakie: 607 (161)
- Weston: 390 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 88
- Fremont: 60
- Laramie: 55
- Campbell: 29
- Big Horn: 19
- Sheridan: 16
- Washakie: 16
- Goshen: 15
- Sweetwater: 15
- Carbon: 14
- Converse: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 6
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 3
- Niobrara: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.