Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 214 new cases, 120 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 62.1 per day. That number is up 15.5 from a month ago.

The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 75.9 per day. That number is up 16.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 414. That number is up 225 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 618. That number is up 242 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (204), Albany (135) and Sweetwater (131) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.

Albany (3.4%), Sweetwater (3.1%) and Niobrara (2.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.







Deaths in Wyoming by county

Natrona: 136