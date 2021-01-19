Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 214 new cases, 675 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 214 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 123 and the number of probable cases rising by 91, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (10), Campbell (eight), Converse, Crook (two), Fremont (16), Goshen, Hot Springs, Johnson (five), Laramie (16), Lincoln (10), Natrona (20), Park (seven), Platte, Sweetwater (17), Teton (16), Uinta (six) and Washakie counties. The department subtracted 14 confirmed cases from Sublette County's total and one from Carbon County's.
Additionally, 675 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 513 confirmed and 162 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 40,975 initial vaccine doses (20,475 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna) as of Tuesday — 23,172 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 17,800 secondary vaccines (7,800 Pfizer, 10,000 Moderna) — 3,901 of which have been administered.
Twenty-eight additional COVID-19 deaths were also announced Tuesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,356 (1,789 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 88 (up one from Monday)
Deaths: 550 (28 announced this week, 112 announced this month)
Total cases: 49,922 (42,638 confirmed, 7,284 probable)
Total recoveries: 47,583 (40,732 confirmed, 6,851 probable)
Total tests: 563,037 (209,121 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 271.3 per day. That number is up 8 from a day ago, down 24 from a week ago and down 21.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 320.3 per day. That number is up 14.2 from a day ago, down 29.6 from a week ago and down 40 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,356. That number is down 418 from a day ago, down 517 from a week ago and down 586 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,789. That number is down 489 from a day ago, down 538 from a week ago and down 728 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (415), Laramie (340) and Natrona (319) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (22.6%), Hot Springs (15.7%) and Teton (15.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 16th most (25th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 16th fewest (25th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,341 (340)
- Big Horn: 773 (148)
- Campbell: 4,077 (443)
- Carbon: 1,020 (79)
- Converse: 525 (364)
- Crook: 371 (31)
- Fremont: 3,705 (584)
- Goshen: 1,002 (89)
- Hot Springs: 254 (85)
- Johnson: 368 (232)
- Laramie: 6,653 (1,160)
- Lincoln: 927 (146)
- Natrona: 5,478 (1,746)
- Niobrara: 62 (83)
- Park: 2,323 (146)
- Platte: 347 (191)
- Sheridan: 2,276 (526)
- Sublette: 515 (119)
- Sweetwater: 3,196 (133)
- Teton: 2,695 (74)
- Uinta: 1,542 (301)
- Washakie: 671 (175)
- Weston: 517 (89)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 110
- Laramie: 78
- Fremont: 73
- Campbell: 49
- Sweetwater: 28
- Washakie: 24
- Big Horn: 23
- Goshen: 20
- Sheridan: 18
- Carbon: 17
- Park: 17
- Converse: 13
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 10
- Uinta: 10
- Crook: 9
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 5
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 2
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.