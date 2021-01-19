Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 214 new cases, 675 new recoveries

Where are the cases coming from?

Teton (415), Laramie (340) and Natrona (319) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Weston (22.6%), Hot Springs (15.7%) and Teton (15.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: fourth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: 16th most (25th fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths: fifth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths per 100,000 residents: 16th fewest (25th most in the last seven days)

All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)