Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 215 new cases, 284 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 215 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 162 and the number of probable cases rising by 53, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (12), Big Horn (nine), Campbell (six), Carbon (eight), Fremont (33), Laramie (16), Lincoln (nine), Natrona (eight), Park (13), Platte, Sheridan (eight), Sublette, Sweetwater (12), Teton (18) and Uinta (nine) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Converse County.

Additionally, 284 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 205 confirmed and 79 probable.

The department did not provide an update Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday. Updates are no longer scheduled for Saturdays or holidays, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website.

There are fewer than 500 active confirmed cases in the state for the first time since Sept. 17.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 475 (689 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 34 (down nine from Friday)