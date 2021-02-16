Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 215 new cases, 284 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 215 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 162 and the number of probable cases rising by 53, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (12), Big Horn (nine), Campbell (six), Carbon (eight), Fremont (33), Laramie (16), Lincoln (nine), Natrona (eight), Park (13), Platte, Sheridan (eight), Sublette, Sweetwater (12), Teton (18) and Uinta (nine) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Converse County.
Additionally, 284 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 205 confirmed and 79 probable.
The department did not provide an update Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday. Updates are no longer scheduled for Saturdays or holidays, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website.
There are fewer than 500 active confirmed cases in the state for the first time since Sept. 17.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 475 (689 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 34 (down nine from Friday)
Deaths: 662 (15 announced this week, 66 announced this month)
Total cases: 53,351 (45,387 confirmed, 7,964 probable)
Total recoveries: 52,000 (44,250 confirmed, 7,750 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 79.775 (39,975 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 70,003
Second vaccine doses received: 39,700 (15,600 Pfizer, 24,100 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 27,905
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 45.4 per day. That number is up 14 from a day ago, down 48 from a week ago and down 224.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 73.3 per day. That number is up 17.3 from a day ago, down 39.3 from a week ago and down 244.5 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 475. That number is down 58 from a day ago, down 71 from a week ago and down 721 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 689. That number is down 84 from a day ago, down 108 from a week ago and down 1,123 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Fremont (115), Sweetwater (68) and Teton (62) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (4.6%), Fremont (2.9%) and Big Horn (2.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 127
- Laramie: 105
- Fremont: 81
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 34
- Big Horn: 29
- Sheridan: 27
- Park: 26
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 22
- Carbon: 21
- Converse: 16
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.