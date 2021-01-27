Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 216 new cases, 70 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 216 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 175 and the number of probable cases rising by 41, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (nine), Big Horn (five), Campbell (16), Carbon (six), Crook (three), Fremont (12), Goshen (four), Hot Springs, Laramie (19), Lincoln (10), Natrona (11), Park (nine), Platte (five), Sheridan (11), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (five), Teton (27), Uinta (18), Washakie and Weston counties.
Additionally, 70 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 54 confirmed and 16 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 56,520 initial vaccine doses (29,250 Pfizer, 27,900 Moderna) as of Wednesday— 35,081 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 25,775 secondary vaccines (8,775 Pfizer, 17,000 Moderna) — 5,900 of which have been administered.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,097 (1,434 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 70 (down one from Tuesday)
Deaths: 596 (25 announced this week, 158 announced this month)
Total cases: 51,368 (43,826 confirmed, 7,542 probable)
Total recoveries: 49,338 (42,133 confirmed, 7,205 probable)
Total tests: 609,573 (213,169 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 1653 per day. That number is down 8.1 from a day ago, down 112.2 from a week ago and down 40.1 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 200.5 per day. That number is down 7.9 from a day ago, down 128.7 from a week ago and down 60.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,097. That number is up 121 from a day ago, down 310 from a week ago and down 64 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,434. That number is up 146 from a day ago, down 447 from a week ago and down 47 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (336), Natrona (223) and Laramie (189) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (11.4%), Hot Springs (9.5%) and Uinta (7.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 18th most (13th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 18th fewest (13th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,394 (360)
- Big Horn: 795 (158)
- Campbell: 4,134 (458)
- Carbon: 1,083 (90)
- Converse: 530 (369)
- Crook: 378 (34)
- Fremont: 3,791 (622)
- Goshen: 1,017 (93)
- Hot Springs: 264 (89)
- Johnson: 374 (237)
- Laramie: 6,786 (1,171)
- Lincoln: 959 (153)
- Natrona: 5,615 (1,823)
- Niobrara: 62 (83)
- Park: 2,378 (148)
- Platte: 354 (196)
- Sheridan: 2,310 (543)
- Sublette: 524 (123)
- Sweetwater: 3,292 (136)
- Teton: 2,946 (74)
- Uinta: 1,635 (313)
- Washakie: 686 (178)
- Weston: 519 (91)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 117
- Laramie: 87
- Fremont: 77
- Campbell: 53
- Sweetwater: 32
- Big Horn: 28
- Washakie: 25
- Goshen: 20
- Park: 20
- Sheridan: 19
- Carbon: 18
- Converse: 14
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Crook: 10
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 6
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.