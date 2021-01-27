Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 216 new cases, 70 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 49,338 (42,133 confirmed, 7,205 probable)

Total tests: 609,573 (213,169 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 1653 per day. That number is down 8.1 from a day ago, down 112.2 from a week ago and down 40.1 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 200.5 per day. That number is down 7.9 from a day ago, down 128.7 from a week ago and down 60.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,097. That number is up 121 from a day ago, down 310 from a week ago and down 64 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,434. That number is up 146 from a day ago, down 447 from a week ago and down 47 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?