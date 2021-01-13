Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 217 new cases, 681 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 217 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 167 and the number of probable cases rising by 50, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Big Horn (four), Campbell (six), Carbon (three), Converse (six), Fremont (five), Goshen (eight), Hot Springs (three), Johnson (three), Laramie (15), Lincoln (seven), Natrona (42), Park (32), Platte (three), Sheridan (five), Sublette (three) Sweetwater (11), Teton (four), Uinta and Washakie (five) counties.
Additionally, 681 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 637 confirmed and 44 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,403 (1,863 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 82 (down 24 from Tuesday)
Deaths: 522 (33 announced this week, 84 announced this month)
Total cases: 48,289 (41,283 confirmed, 7,006 probable)
Total recoveries: 45,904 (39,358 confirmed, 6,546 probable)
Total tests: 537,679 (203,691 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 284.3 per day. That number is down 11 from a day ago, up 79.5 from a week ago and down 80.7 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 341.4 per day. That number is down 8.5 from a day ago, up 72.4 from a week ago and down 86.8 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,403. That number is down 470 from a day ago, up 50 from a week ago and down 1,709 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,863. That number is down 464 from a day ago, up 79 from a week ago and down 1,895 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (432), Teton (338) and Park (262) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (24.2%), Teton (13.9%) and Hot Springs (12.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 16th most (22nd fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 16th fewest (eighth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,300 (337)
- Big Horn: 745 (147)
- Campbell: 3,987 (420)
- Carbon: 1,006 (77)
- Converse: 517 (356)
- Crook: 366 (31)
- Fremont: 3,636 (577)
- Goshen: 976 (89)
- Hot Springs: 227 (65)
- Johnson: 350 (220)
- Laramie: 6,462 (1,142)
- Lincoln: 904 (143)
- Natrona: 5,294 (1,645)
- Niobrara: 62 (81)
- Park: 2,205 (141)
- Platte: 329 (171)
- Sheridan: 2,206 (515)
- Sublette: 525 (106)
- Sweetwater: 3,098 (124)
- Teton: 2,435 (67)
- Uinta: 1,480 (294)
- Washakie: 657 (173)
- Weston: 516 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 103
- Laramie: 75
- Fremont: 71
- Campbell: 45
- Sweetwater: 26
- Washakie: 23
- Big Horn: 22
- Goshen: 19
- Sheridan: 17
- Carbon: 16
- Park: 16
- Converse: 13
- Lincoln: 11
- Albany: 10
- Crook: 9
- Johnson: 9
- Platte: 9
- Uinta: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 4
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 2
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.