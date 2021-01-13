Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 217 new cases, 681 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 284.3 per day. That number is down 11 from a day ago, up 79.5 from a week ago and down 80.7 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 341.4 per day. That number is down 8.5 from a day ago, up 72.4 from a week ago and down 86.8 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,403. That number is down 470 from a day ago, up 50 from a week ago and down 1,709 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,863. That number is down 464 from a day ago, up 79 from a week ago and down 1,895 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (432), Teton (338) and Park (262) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.