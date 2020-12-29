Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 219 new cases, 245 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 219 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 97 and the number of probable cases rising by 122, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Big Horn (two), Campbell (five), Carbon (four), Crook (two), Fremont, Laramie (15), Lincoln (14), Natrona (seven), Park (31), Platte, Sublette, Sweetwater (five), Teton (four), Uinta (five) and Weston (four) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Converse, Goshen, Hot Springs and Sheridan (two) counties.
Additionally, 245 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 173 confirmed and 72 probable.
Wyoming has had the second-most deaths per 100,000 residents (1.3) of any state over the last week (New Mexico, 1.4). That's a result of the 32 deaths announced Monday — the most the health department has announced in a single day. Still, the overall trends in Wyoming continue to show a diminished presence of the virus in the state. The number of active confirmed cases, for instance, fell below 1,100 on Tuesday for the first time since Oct. 6. Health officials have attributed this fall-off to the face mask usage that followed the implementation of mask requirements by many Wyoming counties and eventually the state.
Trends in the state's COVID-19 deaths tend to lag behind other data because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,065 (1,395) including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 119 (up four from Monday)
Deaths: 405 (32 announced this week, 190 announced this month)
Total cases: 43,923 (37,720 confirmed, 6,203 probable)
Total recoveries: 42,123 (36,250 confirmed, 5,873 probable)
Total tests: 494,391 (196,128 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 190.2 per day. That number is up 3.9 from a day ago, down 89.1 from a week ago and down 386.1 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 243.5 per day. That number is up nine from a day ago, down 103.7 from a week ago and down 388.5 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,065. That number is down 76 from a day ago, down 401 from a week ago and down 6,995 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,395. That number is down 26 from a day ago, down 483 from a week ago and down 7,857 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (265), Sweetwater (249) and Campbell (207) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Park (10.5 %), Washakie (10%) and Big Horn (9.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 10th most (16th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 14th fewest (second most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,149 (301)
- Big Horn: 650 (104)
- Campbell: 3,779 (373)
- Carbon: 874 (69)
- Converse: 469 (319)
- Crook: 357 (28)
- Fremont: 3,441 (526)
- Goshen: 915 (82)
- Hot Springs: 194 (31)
- Johnson: 329 (205)
- Laramie: 5,964 (1,027)
- Lincoln: 789 (104)
- Natrona: 4,959 (1,455)
- Niobrara: 62 (78)
- Park: 1,834 (137)
- Platte: 282 (143)
- Sheridan: 2,055 (452)
- Sublette: 485 (105)
- Sweetwater: 2,815 (114)
- Teton: 2,052 (60)
- Uinta: 1,277 (244)
- Washakie: 603 (161)
- Weston: 386 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 88
- Fremont: 60
- Laramie: 55
- Campbell: 29
- Big Horn: 19
- Sheridan: 16
- Washakie: 16
- Goshen: 15
- Sweetwater: 15
- Carbon: 14
- Converse: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 6
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 3
- Niobrara: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.