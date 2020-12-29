Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 219 new cases, 245 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 219 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 97 and the number of probable cases rising by 122, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Big Horn (two), Campbell (five), Carbon (four), Crook (two), Fremont, Laramie (15), Lincoln (14), Natrona (seven), Park (31), Platte, Sublette, Sweetwater (five), Teton (four), Uinta (five) and Weston (four) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Converse, Goshen, Hot Springs and Sheridan (two) counties.

Additionally, 245 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 173 confirmed and 72 probable.

Wyoming has had the second-most deaths per 100,000 residents (1.3) of any state over the last week (New Mexico, 1.4). That's a result of the 32 deaths announced Monday — the most the health department has announced in a single day. Still, the overall trends in Wyoming continue to show a diminished presence of the virus in the state. The number of active confirmed cases, for instance, fell below 1,100 on Tuesday for the first time since Oct. 6. Health officials have attributed this fall-off to the face mask usage that followed the implementation of mask requirements by many Wyoming counties and eventually the state.