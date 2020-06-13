Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 23 new cases, 18 new recoveries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Saturday, 21 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced two new probable cases.

Eighteen new confirmed recoveries were announced. No new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 832 confirmed cases, 218 probable cases, 641 confirmed recoveries and 192 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Testing has confirmed 106 cases of coronavirus in Wyoming in one week's time.

Eighteen Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

Seventy-three confirmed cases and 14 probable cases have been confirmed in Natrona County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.