Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 230 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 230 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.
Numbers to know
- Active cases: 117
- Hospitalized patients: 15 last Tuesday (no update yet this Tuesday)
- Deaths: 1,817 (3 announced this week, 5 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
- Total doses administered: 667,538
- First vaccine doses given: 270,000
- Second vaccine doses given: 242,515
- Booster doses given: 115,770
- First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,014
- Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,822
- Janssen doses given: 22,800
- Janssen boosters given: 1,617
Trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in total new cases is about 28.4 per day. That number is up by about 11.8 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 117. That number is up by 73 from a month ago.