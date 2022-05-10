 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 230 new cases

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 230 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

  • Active cases: 117
  • Hospitalized patients: 15 last Tuesday (no update yet this Tuesday)
  • Deaths: 1,817 (3 announced this week, 5 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

  • Total doses administered: 667,538
  • First vaccine doses given: 270,000
  • Second vaccine doses given: 242,515
  • Booster doses given: 115,770
  • First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,014
  • Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,822
  • Janssen doses given: 22,800
  • Janssen boosters given: 1,617

Trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in total new cases is about 28.4 per day. That number is up by about 11.8 from a month ago. 

People are also reading…

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 117. That number is up by 73 from a month ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Civilians areas targeted by Russian missiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News