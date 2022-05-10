Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 230 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 230 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 117

Hospitalized patients: 15 last Tuesday (no update yet this Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,817 (3 announced this week, 5 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 667,538

First vaccine doses given: 270,000

Second vaccine doses given: 242,515

Booster doses given: 115,770

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,014

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,822

Janssen doses given: 22,800

Janssen boosters given: 1,617

Trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in total new cases is about 28.4 per day. That number is up by about 11.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 117. That number is up by 73 from a month ago.