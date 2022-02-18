Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 234 new cases, 69 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 234 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 204 and the number of probable cases rising by 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 69 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 807 (1,354 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 74 (down from 88 on Thursday)
Deaths: 1,689 (22 announced this week, 64 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
Total doses administered: 649,698
First vaccine doses given: 266,737
Second vaccine doses given: 237,292
Booster doses given: 108,062
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,680
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,954
Janssen doses given: 22,493
Janssen boosters given: 1,480
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 350.8 per day. That number is down 643 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,354. That number is down 5,654 from a month ago.