Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 236 new cases, 394 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 236 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 169 and the number of probable cases rising by 67, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 394 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Confirmed active cases: 1,498

Hospitalized patients: 147 Friday (down one from Thursday)

Deaths: 1,347 (49 announced this week, 173 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses administered: 554,731

First vaccine doses given: 250,965

Second vaccine doses given: 223,170

Booster doses given: 56,465

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 2,695

Janssen doses given: 20,833

Janssen boosters given: 603

Vaccine data was last updated by the Wyoming Department of Health on Friday.

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in laboratory confirmed cases is 202. That’s down 95 from a month ago.