Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 236 new cases, 54 new recoveries

On Sunday, 219 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 17 new probable cases.
Forty-two new confirmed recoveries were announced. Twelve new probable recoveries were announced.
There are now 9,396 confirmed cases, 1,645 probable cases, 6,427 confirmed recoveries and 1,098 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
Sixty-eight Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.
In Natrona County, 1,069 confirmed cases and 205 probable cases have been recorded.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming began surging in September at a rate not yet seen since the start of the pandemic, and the increases have only gotten more severe. The state has broken records for active cases and 10-day averages in case increases on a near-regular basis, and after going for most of the pandemic without any triple-digit single-day increases, the state has added more than 200 confirmed cases in six of the last seven days — with one day topping 300.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
