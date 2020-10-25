Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 236 new cases, 54 new recoveries

On Sunday, 219 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 17 new probable cases.

Forty-two new confirmed recoveries were announced. Twelve new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 9,396 confirmed cases, 1,645 probable cases, 6,427 confirmed recoveries and 1,098 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Sixty-eight Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 1,069 confirmed cases and 205 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.