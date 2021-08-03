Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 237 new cases, 198 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 237 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 162 and the number of probable cases rising by 75, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 198 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 644 (1,058 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 87 (up from 73 Monday. Hospitalizations have not been this high in Wyoming since Jan. 19.)

Deaths: 786 (10 announced this week, 10 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 477,095 (230,775 Pfizer, 218,020 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 206,046

Second vaccine doses given: 187,645

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,446

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 176.4 per day. That number is up 90 from a month ago.