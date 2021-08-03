Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 237 new cases, 198 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 237 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 162 and the number of probable cases rising by 75, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 198 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 644 (1,058 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 87 (up from 73 Monday. Hospitalizations have not been this high in Wyoming since Jan. 19.)
Deaths: 786 (10 announced this week, 10 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 477,095 (230,775 Pfizer, 218,020 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 206,046
Second vaccine doses given: 187,645
One-time vaccine doses given: 16,446
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 176.4 per day. That number is up 90 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,058. That number is up 518 from a month ago.