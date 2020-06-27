Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 24 new cases, 21 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, 18 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced six new probable cases.

Nineteen new confirmed recoveries were announced. Two new probable recoveries was announced.

There are now 1,097 confirmed cases, 295 probable cases, 831 confirmed recoveries and 223 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

There have been 1,382 total cases since the pandemic began.

Twenty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

Ninety-six confirmed cases and 18 probable cases have been confirmed in Natrona County. That includes three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases on Saturday.

Cases have been steadily rising this month, with more confirmed cases in June than in any of the previous months. However, that rise hasn't led to more hospitalizations, health department figures show.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.