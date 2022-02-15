Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 241 new cases, 350 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 241 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 171 and the number of probable cases rising by 70, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 350 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 664 (1,246 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 91 (up from 83 on Monday)

Deaths: 1,689 (22 announced this week, 64 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 649,698

First vaccine doses given: 266,737

Second vaccine doses given: 237,292

Booster doses given: 108,062

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,680

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,954

Janssen doses given: 22,493

Janssen boosters given: 1,480

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 431 per day. That number is down 342.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,246. That number is down 3,546 from a month ago.