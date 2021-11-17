Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 245 new cases, 26 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 245 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 134 and the number of probable cases rising by 111, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 26 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,576 (2,613 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 157 Tuesday (down from 165 Monday)

Deaths: 1,347 (49 announced this week, 173 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 722,305 (353,625 Pfizer, 315,380 Moderna, 35,900 Janssen, 17,400 pediatric Pfizer)

First vaccine doses given: 249,896

Second vaccine doses given: 222,363

Booster doses given: 52,806

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 2,345

Janssen doses given: 20,705

Janssen boosters given: 521

Vaccine data was last updated by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday.

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 482.3 per day. That number is down 142.5 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,613. That number is down 512 from a month ago.