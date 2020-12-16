Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 246 new cases, 97 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 246 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 171 and the number of probable cases rising by 75, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Big Horn (six), Campbell (12), Carbon (six), Converse (two), Crook (two), Fremont (two), Goshen (nine), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (two), Laramie (32), Lincoln (four), Natrona (11), Park (26), Platte, Sheridan (seven), Sublette, Sweetwater (15), Teton (18) and Uinta (12) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Washakie County's total.
Ninety-seven new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 71 confirmed and 26 probable.
The 246 new total cases are the fewest announced on a non-holiday weekday since Oct. 20. (Case numbers have tended to be lower on weekends throughout the pandemic, and the department does not always do full updates on holidays.)
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,973 (2,524 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 173 (not updated from Tuesday)
Deaths: 328 (seven announced this week, 113 announced this month)
Total cases: 40,310 (34,883 confirmed, 5,427 probable)
Total recoveries: 37,458 (32,582 confirmed, 4,876 probable)
Total tests: 457,816 (187,106 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 332.2 per day. That number is down 14 from a day ago, down 131.5 from a week ago and down 269.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 399.3 per day. That number is down 13 from a day ago, down 140.3 from a week ago and down 279.5 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,973. That number is up 100 from a day ago, down 2,117 from a week ago and down 6,698 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 2,524. That number is up 149 from a day ago, down 2,450 from a week ago and down 7,621 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (692), Sweetwater (417) and Natrona (378) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sweetwater (17.0%), Hot Springs (14.0%) and Park (13.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (third fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 10th most (25th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 14th fewest (13th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,081 (272)
- Big Horn: 570 (64)
- Campbell: 3,194 (317)
- Carbon: 810 (63)
- Converse: 448 (292)
- Crook: 334 (25)
- Fremont: 3,317 (459)
- Goshen: 849 (76)
- Hot Springs: 178 (22)
- Johnson: 295 (132)
- Laramie: 5,634 (913)
- Lincoln: 710 (88)
- Natrona: 4,789 (1,243)
- Niobrara: 59 (76)
- Park: 1,570 (127)
- Platte: 263 (135)
- Sheridan: 1,976 (383)
- Sublette: 451 (102)
- Sweetwater: 2,446 (128)
- Teton: 1,903 (55)
- Uinta: 1,128 (235)
- Washakie: 517 (145)
- Weston: 361 (75)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 63
- Fremont: 52
- Laramie: 43
- Campbell: 22
- Big Horn: 15
- Sweetwater: 15
- Sheridan: 13
- Carbon: 12
- Goshen: 12
- Washakie: 11
- Lincoln: 10
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Converse: 7
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
