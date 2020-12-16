Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 246 new cases, 97 new recoveries

Total cases: 40,310 (34,883 confirmed, 5,427 probable)

Total recoveries: 37,458 (32,582 confirmed, 4,876 probable)

Total tests: 457,816 (187,106 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 332.2 per day. That number is down 14 from a day ago, down 131.5 from a week ago and down 269.2 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 399.3 per day. That number is down 13 from a day ago, down 140.3 from a week ago and down 279.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,973. That number is up 100 from a day ago, down 2,117 from a week ago and down 6,698 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 2,524. That number is up 149 from a day ago, down 2,450 from a week ago and down 7,621 from a month ago.