Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 247 new cases, 194 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 247 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 154 and the number of probable cases rising by 93, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 194 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 854 (1,356 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 76 (down from 84 Wednesday)

Deaths: 786 (10 announced this week, 10 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 477,095 (230,775 Pfizer, 218,020 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 207,266

Second vaccine doses given: 188,193

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,617

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 196 per day. That number is up 100.4 from a month ago.