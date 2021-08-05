 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 247 new cases, 194 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 247 new cases, 194 new recoveries

Vaccine Clinic

Senior Pharmacy Technician Dallas Messenger administers a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming in Casper on March 25. Many Wyomingites say they do not want a coronavirus vaccine, which is now available to anyone over 16.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 247 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 154 and the number of probable cases rising by 93, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 194 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 854 (1,356 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 76 (down from 84 Wednesday)

Deaths: 786 (10 announced this week, 10 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 477,095 (230,775 Pfizer, 218,020 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 207,266

Second vaccine doses given: 188,193

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,617

President Joe Biden's administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all international visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 196 per day. That number is up 100.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,356. That number is up 880 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

