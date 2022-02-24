Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 248 new cases, 307 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 248 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 213 and the number of probable cases rising by 35, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 307 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 415 (888 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 62 (down from 63 on Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,718 (29 announced this week, 93 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Thursday:

Total doses administered: 652,347

First vaccine doses given: 267,006

Second vaccine doses given: 238,206

Booster doses given: 109,321

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,657

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,228

Janssen doses given: 22,431

Janssen boosters given: 1,498

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 259.4 per day. That number is down 914.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 888. That number is down 7,248 from a month ago.