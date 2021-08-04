Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 249 new cases, 4 new recoveries

Senior Pharmacy Technician Dallas Messenger draws a syringe of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming in Casper in April.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Star-Tribune staff
The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 249 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 187 and the number of probable cases rising by 62, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 4 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know Active cases: 831 (1,303 including probable cases) Hospitalized patients: 84 (down from 87 Tuesday) Deaths: 786 (10 announced this week, 10 announced this month) Total vaccine doses received: 477,095 (230,775 Pfizer, 218,020 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen) First vaccine doses given: 206,464 Second vaccine doses given: 187,816 One-time vaccine doses given: 16,503
Momentum is starting to grow to get more Americans vaccinated and stop the spread of the more infectious Delta variant. President Biden is requiring around 4 million federal workers and contractors to be fully vaccinated, or mask up and face weekly COVID testing. He also wants the Pentagon to develop a plan to require the COVID vaccine to serve in the military. And the president wants local and state governments to offer cash payments of $100 for people to get the shots. President Biden says this isn't about politics. This is not about red states and blue states. It's literally about life and death. It's about life and death," he said. "That's what it's about. You know, I know people talk about freedom. But I learned growing up, school and my parents, with freedom comes responsibility. Meanwhile, thousands of state employees in the democratic-led states of California, New York and North Carolina are facing vaccine requirements. But Republican governors are trying to be more hands-off. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday he won't impose statewide mandates. But he has declared a public health emergency.
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 187.3 per day. That number is up 100.8 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,303. That number is up 763 from a month ago.