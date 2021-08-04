Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 249 new cases, 4 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 249 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 187 and the number of probable cases rising by 62, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 4 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 831 (1,303 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 84 (down from 87 Tuesday)

Deaths: 786 (10 announced this week, 10 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 477,095 (230,775 Pfizer, 218,020 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 206,464

Second vaccine doses given: 187,816

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,503

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 187.3 per day. That number is up 100.8 from a month ago.