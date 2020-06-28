Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 25 new cases, 3 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, 24 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced one new probable case.

Two new confirmed recoveries were announced. One new probable recovery was announced.

There are now 1,121 confirmed cases, 296 probable cases, 833 confirmed recoveries and 224 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

There have been 1,417 total cases since the pandemic began.

Twenty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

One hundred confirmed cases and 18 probable cases have been confirmed in Natrona County. That includes four new confirmed cases Sunday.

Cases have been steadily rising this month, with more confirmed cases in June than any previous month. However, that rise hasn’t led to more hospitalizations, health department figures show.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.