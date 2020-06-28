Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 25 new cases, 3 new recoveries

On Sunday, 24 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced one new probable case.
Two new confirmed recoveries were announced. One new probable recovery was announced.
There are now 1,121 confirmed cases, 296 probable cases, 833 confirmed recoveries and 224 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
There have been 1,417 total cases since the pandemic began.
Twenty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.
One hundred confirmed cases and 18 probable cases have been confirmed in Natrona County. That includes four new confirmed cases Sunday.
Cases have been steadily rising this month, with more confirmed cases in June than any previous month. However, that rise hasn’t led to more hospitalizations, health department figures show.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
