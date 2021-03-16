Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 25 new cases, 64 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 116,538

Second vaccine doses received: 95,075 (47,775 Pfizer, 47,300 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 73,701

One-time vaccine doses received: 6,000 (Janssen)

One-time vaccine doses given: 1,546

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 46.4 per day. That number is up 1.5 from a day ago, down 4.3 from a week ago and down one from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 58.8 per day. That number is up 2.5 from a day ago, down 3.4 from a week ago and down 14.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 270. That number is down 42 from a day ago, down 18 from a week ago and down 205 from a month ago.