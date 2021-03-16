Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 25 new cases, 64 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 25 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 15 and the number of probable cases rising by 10, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Big Horn (three), Fremont (four), Laramie, Lincoln (two), Sweetwater (four), Teton (two) and Uinta (four) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Campbell (four) and Natrona counties.
Additionally, 64 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 55 confirmed and nine probable.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming were also announced Tuesday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 270 (428 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 12 (not updated from Monday)
Deaths: 693 (two announced this week, 22 announced this month)
Total cases: 55,352 (46,861 confirmed, 8,491 probable)
Total recoveries: 54,231 (45,898 confirmed, 8,333 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 134,780 (67,080 Pfizer, 67,700 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 116,538
Second vaccine doses received: 95,075 (47,775 Pfizer, 47,300 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 73,701
One-time vaccine doses received: 6,000 (Janssen)
One-time vaccine doses given: 1,546
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 46.4 per day. That number is up 1.5 from a day ago, down 4.3 from a week ago and down one from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 58.8 per day. That number is up 2.5 from a day ago, down 3.4 from a week ago and down 14.5 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 270. That number is down 42 from a day ago, down 18 from a week ago and down 205 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 428. That number is down 41 from a day ago, down 26 from a week ago and down 261 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (111), Sweetwater (97) and Teton (67) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (3%), Sweetwater (2.6%) and Carbon (2.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 132
- Laramie: 110
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 59
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 29
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.