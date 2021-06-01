 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 250 new cases, 277 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 250 new cases, 277 new recoveries

  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier on Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. The Surge Team members were brought on to help process the massive numbers of tests brought in to the lab from state wide health facilities.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 250 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 143 and the number of probable cases rising by 77, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 277 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 184 confirmed and 93 probable.

The state did not provide an update Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

One new COVID-19 death was also announced Tuesday.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 262 (457 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 44 (not yet updated from Monday)

Deaths: 720 (one announced this week, one announced this month) 

Total vaccine doses received: 455,965 (221,325 Pfizer, 207,040 Moderna, 27,600 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 187,149

Second vaccine doses given: 165,695

One-time vaccine doses given: 12,925

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in confirmed cases is 58 per day. That number is up 11.3 from a month ago.

The state's 14-day average in total cases is 74.6 per day. That number is up 12.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 262. That number is down one from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 457. That number is down 23 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (239), Sweetwater (130) and Campbell (120) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.

Platte (4.1%), Laramie (3.0%) and Sweetwater (3.0%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county

  • Natrona: 137
  • Laramie: 114
  • Fremont: 84
  • Campbell: 61
  • Sweetwater: 38
  • Big Horn: 34
  • Sheridan: 31
  • Park: 30
  • Washakie: 26
  • Goshen: 24
  • Carbon: 23
  • Converse: 18
  • Albany: 15
  • Uinta: 13
  • Lincoln: 12
  • Crook: 11
  • Platte: 11
  • Johnson: 10
  • Teton: 9
  • Sublette: 7
  • Weston: 6
  • Hot Springs: 3
  • Niobrara: 2

Definitions

  • Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
  • Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries. 
  • Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases. 

Health Department data

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

