Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 250 new cases, 286 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 250 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 150 and the number of probable cases rising by 100, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 286 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,253 (2,055 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 132 Monday (down from 147 Friday)

Deaths: 1,347 (173 announced this month, update not available this week)

Total vaccine doses received: 722,305 (353,625 Pfizer, 315,380 Moderna, 35,900 Janssen, 17,400 pediatric Pfizer)

First vaccine doses given: 251,934

Second vaccine doses given: 223,998

Booster doses given: 60,129

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 3,375

Janssen doses given: 20,945

Janssen boosters given: 682

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 465.1 per day. That number is down 120.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,055. That number is down 1,330 from a month ago.