Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 252 new cases, 223 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 252 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 213 and the number of probable cases rising by 39, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 223 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1068 (1,751 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 120 as of Friday (up from 115 Thursday)

Deaths: 1,428 (81 announced this week, zero announced this month)

Updated deaths were not available last week, so this week’s update covers two weeks of data.

Total doses administered: 574,842 (Vaccine numbers as of Thursday, were not updated on Friday)

First vaccine doses given: 254,360

Second vaccine doses given: 225,584

Booster doses given: 68,073

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 4,475

Janssen doses given: 21,269

Janssen boosters given: 811

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 394 per day. That number is down 158.787 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,751. That number is down 1,498 from a month ago.