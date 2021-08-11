Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 256 new cases, 28 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 256 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 200 and the number of probable cases rising by 56, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 28 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,240 (1,891 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 99 (down from 102 Tuesday)

Deaths: 793 (7 announced this week, 17 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 485,945 (237,525 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 209,491

Second vaccine doses given: 189,470

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,864

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 256.7 per day. That number is up 149 from a month ago.