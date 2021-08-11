 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 256 new cases, 28 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 256 new cases, 28 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 256 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 200 and the number of probable cases rising by 56, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 28 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,240 (1,891 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 99 (down from 102 Tuesday)

Deaths: 793 (7 announced this week, 17 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 485,945 (237,525 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 209,491

Second vaccine doses given: 189,470

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,864

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 256.7 per day. That number is up 149 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,891. That number is up 1,334 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

