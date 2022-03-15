Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 257 new cases, 231 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 257 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 253 and the number of probable cases rising by 4, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 231 new confirmed and probable coronavirus recoveries were announced since last Tuesday.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 76 (513 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 21 (down from 34 last Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,769 (20 announced this week, 28 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 656,958

First vaccine doses given: 267,929

Second vaccine doses given: 239,535

Booster doses given: 111,112

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,813

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,522

Janssen doses given: 22,513

Janssen boosters given: 1,534

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 63 per day. That number is down 368 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 513. That number is down 733 from a month ago.

(Editors note: the number of total cases this week appears higher than usual because the Star-Tribune has transitioned to weekly reporting of cases. This means that cumulative total numbers represent the number of cases added up over an entire week rather than a single day.)