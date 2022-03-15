 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 257 new cases, 231 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing (

Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing Sept. 4. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 257 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 253 and the number of probable cases rising by 4, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 231 new confirmed and probable coronavirus recoveries were announced since last Tuesday.

Numbers to know

  • Active cases: 76 (513 including probable cases)
  • Hospitalized patients: 21 (down from 34 last Tuesday)
  • Deaths: 1,769 (20 announced this week, 28 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

  • Total doses administered: 656,958
  • First vaccine doses given: 267,929
  • Second vaccine doses given: 239,535
  • Booster doses given: 111,112
  • First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,813
  • Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,522
  • Janssen doses given: 22,513
  • Janssen boosters given: 1,534

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 63 per day. That number is down 368 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 513. That number is down 733 from a month ago.

(Editors note: the number of total cases this week appears higher than usual because the Star-Tribune has transitioned to weekly reporting of cases. This means that cumulative total numbers represent the number of cases added up over an entire week rather than a single day.)

