Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 26 new cases, 12 new recoveries

On Sunday, 39 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department lowered the state’s count of probable cases by 13.

Twenty-two new confirmed recoveries were announced. The state lowered the number of probable recoveries by 10.

There are now 3,425 confirmed cases, 607 probable cases, 2,918 confirmed recoveries and 498 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Forty-two Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 259 confirmed cases and 53 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.