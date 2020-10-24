Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 260 new cases, 114 new recoveries

On Saturday, 259 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced one new probable case.

The state announced 105 new confirmed recoveries and nine new probable recoveries.

There are now 9,177 confirmed cases, 1,628 probable cases, 6,385 confirmed recoveries and 1,086 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Sixty-eight Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 1,025 confirmed cases and 206 probable cases have been recorded. That includes 33 confirmed cases and five probable cases on Saturday.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.