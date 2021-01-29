Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 260 new cases, 193 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 49,785 (42,511 confirmed, 7,274 probable)

Total tests: 634,985 (216,573 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 147.8 per day. That number is up 10.9 from a day ago, down 55.7 from a week ago and down 42.4 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 176.8 per day. That number is up 4.6 from a day ago, down 74.3 from a week ago and down 66.7 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,009. That number is up 85 from a day ago, down 245 from a week ago and down 56 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,309. That number is up 67 from a day ago, down 387 from a week ago and down 86 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?