Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 260 new cases, 193 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 260 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 232 and the number of probable cases rising by 28, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (16), Big Horn (seven), Campbell (19), Carbon (14), Converse, Fremont (22), Goshen (six), Laramie (22), Lincoln (seven), Natrona (24), Park (six), Platte (two), Sheridan (four), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (25), Teton (53) and Uinta (two) counties.
Additionally, 193 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 147 confirmed and 46 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 57,150 initial vaccine doses (29,250 Pfizer, 27,900 Moderna) as of Friday — 38,711 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 28,700 secondary vaccines (11,700 Pfizer, 17,000 Moderna) — 8,064 of which have been administered.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,009 (1,309 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 54 (down 10 from Thursday)
Deaths: 596 (25 announced this week, 158 announced this month)
Total cases: 51,690 (44,116 confirmed, 7,574 probable)
Total recoveries: 49,785 (42,511 confirmed, 7,274 probable)
Total tests: 634,985 (216,573 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 147.8 per day. That number is up 10.9 from a day ago, down 55.7 from a week ago and down 42.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 176.8 per day. That number is up 4.6 from a day ago, down 74.3 from a week ago and down 66.7 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,009. That number is up 85 from a day ago, down 245 from a week ago and down 56 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,309. That number is up 67 from a day ago, down 387 from a week ago and down 86 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (309), Natrona (164) and Laramie (159) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (10.3%), Carbon (7.1%) and Uinta (6.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (four fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 18th most (10th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 17th fewest (15th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,410 (363)
- Big Horn: 805 (162)
- Campbell: 4,153 (462)
- Carbon: 1,098 (92)
- Converse: 531 (370)
- Crook: 379 (34)
- Fremont: 3,813 (620)
- Goshen: 1,025 (93)
- Hot Springs: 265 (89)
- Johnson: 375 (237)
- Laramie: 6,812 (1,172)
- Lincoln: 976 (157)
- Natrona: 5,642 (1,834)
- Niobrara: 62 (83)
- Park: 2,384 (148)
- Platte: 356 (196)
- Sheridan: 2,321 (547)
- Sublette: 528 (121)
- Sweetwater: 3,328 (136)
- Teton: 3,004 (74)
- Uinta: 1,644 (315)
- Washakie: 686 (178)
- Weston: 519 (91)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 117
- Laramie: 87
- Fremont: 77
- Campbell: 53
- Sweetwater: 32
- Big Horn: 28
- Washakie: 25
- Goshen: 20
- Park: 20
- Sheridan: 19
- Carbon: 18
- Converse: 14
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Crook: 10
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 6
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.