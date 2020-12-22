Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 261 new cases, 308 new recoveries

On Tuesday, 158 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 103 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 227 new confirmed recoveries and 81 new probable recoveries.

There are now 36,550 confirmed cases, 5,829 probable cases, 34,711 confirmed recoveries and 5,417 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 373 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 4,865 confirmed cases and 1,365 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.