Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 266 new cases, 148 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing (copy)

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 266 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 157 and the number of probable cases rising by 109, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 148 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 903 (1,556 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 126 as of Monday (down from 131 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,428 (81 announced this week, 254 announced this month)

Updated deaths were not available last week, so this week's update covers two weeks of death data.

Total vaccine doses received: 722,305 (353,625 Pfizer, 315,380 Moderna, 35,900 Janssen, 17,400 pediatric Pfizer)

First vaccine doses given: 253,584

Second vaccine doses given: 225,132

Booster doses given: 65,096

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 3,919

Janssen doses given: 21,157

Janssen boosters given: 759

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 446.7 per day. That number is down 109.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,556. That number is down 1,186 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

Denver imposes mask mandate in indoor public places

Everyone age 2 and over will have to wear a mask in indoor public places in Denver. However, businesses that can show that at least 95% of its customers and staffers are fully vaccinated will not have to require masks.

Stay on vaccine mandate provides relief for some Wyoming hospitals

The federal funding accounts for up to 70% of revenues at Powell Valley Healthcare and Cody Regional Health. Without that money, the providers couldn’t stay open. So, employees were informed this month they would need to be vaccinated by the deadline or lose their jobs.

