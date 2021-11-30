Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 266 new cases, 148 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 266 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 157 and the number of probable cases rising by 109, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 148 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 903 (1,556 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 126 as of Monday (down from 131 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,428 (81 announced this week, 254 announced this month)

Updated deaths were not available last week, so this week's update covers two weeks of death data.

Total vaccine doses received: 722,305 (353,625 Pfizer, 315,380 Moderna, 35,900 Janssen, 17,400 pediatric Pfizer)

First vaccine doses given: 253,584

Second vaccine doses given: 225,132

Booster doses given: 65,096

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 3,919

Janssen doses given: 21,157

Janssen boosters given: 759

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 446.7 per day. That number is down 109.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,556. That number is down 1,186 from a month ago.