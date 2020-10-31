Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 270 new cases, 86 new recoveries

On Saturday, 256 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 14 new probable cases.
Seventy-five new confirmed recoveries were announced. Eleven new probable recoveries were announced.
There are now 11,276 confirmed cases, 2,022 probable cases, 7,284 confirmed recoveries and 1,257 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
Eighty-seven Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.
In Natrona County, 1,308 confirmed cases and 35 probable cases have been recorded.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has continually extended most health restrictions.
Then, in mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has not yet fallen off. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them. Laramie County will require face masks in public settings starting Monday, following a trend set by Teton County and the Wind River Reservation.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
