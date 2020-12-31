Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 276 new cases, 373 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 276 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 212 and the number of probable cases rising by 64, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (nine), Big Horn (eight), Campbell (eight), Carbon (two), Converse (four), Goshen (seven), Hot Springs (two), Laramie (23), Lincoln (nine), Natrona (22), Park (36), Platte (six), Sheridan (15), Sublette (four), Sweetwater (23), Teton (17), Uinta (14) and Washakie (13) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Fremont (three) and Johnson (seven) counties.
Additionally, 373 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 276 confirmed and 97 probable.
A record 33 additional deaths were also announced Monday.
Still, the overall trends in Wyoming continue to show a diminished presence of the virus in the state. Trends in the state’s COVID-19 deaths tend to lag behind other data because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,036 (1,401 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 113 (not updated from Wednesday)
Deaths: 438 (65 announced this week, 223 announced this month)
Total cases: 44,409 (38,010 confirmed, 6,399 probable)
Total recoveries: 42,570 (36,536 confirmed, 6,034 probable)
Total tests: 501,784 (197,538 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 161.8 per day. That number is down 19.8 from a day ago, down 52.2 from a week ago and down 408.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 229.1 per day. That number is down 18 from a day ago, down 59.8 from a week ago and down 388.5 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,036. That number is down 97 from a day ago, down 541 from a week ago and down 6,548 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,401. That number is down 130 from a day ago, down 632 from a week ago and down 7,211 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Sweetwater (204), Park (203) and Laramie (200) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Park (10.8%), Washakie (9.4%) and Big Horn (9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (third fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 13th most (11th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 13th fewest (17th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,162 (307)
- Big Horn: 668 (120)
- Campbell: 3,802 (383)
- Carbon: 876 (70)
- Converse: 481 (322)
- Crook: 358 (30)
- Fremont: 3,408 (560)
- Goshen: 926 (84)
- Hot Springs: 197 (33)
- Johnson: 320 (198)
- Laramie: 5,984 (1,061)
- Lincoln: 807 (113)
- Natrona: 4,990 (1,489)
- Niobrara: 61 (79)
- Park: 1,883 (138)
- Platte: 289 (151)
- Sheridan: 2,072 (471)
- Sublette: 490 (107)
- Sweetwater: 2,849 (117)
- Teton: 2,078 (60)
- Uinta: 1,299 (259)
- Washakie: 620 (161)
- Weston: 390 (86)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 92
- Fremont:64
- Laramie: 62
- Campbell: 31
- Big Horn: 21
- Washakie: 19
- Goshen: 17
- Sheridan: 17
- Sweetwater: 16
- Carbon: 15
- Converse: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Park: 10
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Crook: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Johnson: 6
- Sublette: 6
- Teton: 4
- Niobrara: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.