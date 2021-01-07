Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 278 new cases, 307 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 185.3 per day. That number is down 19.5 from a day ago, up 23.5 from a week ago and down 274.6 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 246.4 per day. That number is down 22.6 from a day ago, up 17.3 from a week ago and down 274.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 1,328. That number is down 25 from a day ago, up 292 from a week ago and down 3,528 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,730. That number is down 54 from a day ago, up 329 from a week ago and down 3,987 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (320), Park (224) and Sweetwater (174) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.