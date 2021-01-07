Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 278 new cases, 307 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 278 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 261 and the number of probable cases rising by 17, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (10), Big Horn (eight), Campbell (two), Carbon (five), Converse, Crook, Fremont (four), Goshen (five), Hot Springs (three), Laramie (69), Lincoln (12), Natrona (22), Park, Sheridan (20), Sublette, Sweetwater (25), Teton (18), Uinta (50), Washakie (two) and Weston (four) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Johnson, Niobrara and Platte counties’ totals.
Additionally, 307 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 261 confirmed and 46 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,328 (1,730 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 112 (same number as Wednesday)
Deaths: 489 (51 announced this week, 51 announced this month)
Total cases: 46,168 (39,479 confirmed, 6,692 probable)
Total recoveries: 43,949 (37,659 confirmed, 6,290 probable)
Total tests: 200,743 (522,688 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 185.3 per day. That number is down 19.5 from a day ago, up 23.5 from a week ago and down 274.6 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 246.4 per day. That number is down 22.6 from a day ago, up 17.3 from a week ago and down 274.8 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 1,328. That number is down 25 from a day ago, up 292 from a week ago and down 3,528 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,730. That number is down 54 from a day ago, up 329 from a week ago and down 3,987 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (320), Park (224) and Sweetwater (174) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Park (11.1%), Lincoln (10.4%) and Big Horn (9.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 17th most (10th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 15th fewest (second most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
Albany: 3,230 (325)
Big Horn: 719 (138)
Campbell: 3,897 (404)
Carbon: 908 (73)
Converse: 501 (337)
Crook: 362 (30)
Fremont: 3,465 (571)
Goshen: 940 (86)
Hot Springs: 209 (47)
Johnson: 328 (207)
Laramie: 6,269 (1,076)
Lincoln: 865 (139)
Natrona: 5,117 (1,573)
Niobrara: 61 (80)
Park: 2,027 (142)
Platte: 307 (163)
Sheridan: 2,151 (493)
Sublette: 509 (106)
Sweetwater: 2,984 (124)
Teton: 2,193 (67)
Uinta: 1,405 (263)
Washakie: 631 (163)
Weston: 398 (85)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Natrona: 102
Fremont: 67
Laramie: 65
Campbell: 38
Sweetwater: 24
Big Horn: 22
Washakie: 21
Goshen: 17
Sheridan: 17
Carbon: 16
Park: 15
Converse: 11
Lincoln: 11
Albany: 10
Crook: 9
Platte: 9
Johnson: 8
Uinta: 8
Sublette: 7
Teton: 4
Weston: 4
Hot Springs: 2
Niobrara: 2
Definitions
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data(tncms-asset)f0608226-6ece-11ea-bd05-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)