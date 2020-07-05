Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 28 new cases, 3 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, 23 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department also announced five new probable cases.

Three new confirmed recoveries were announced.

There are now 1,312 confirmed cases, 322 probable cases, 919 confirmed recoveries and 253 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

There have been 1,634 total cases since the pandemic began.

Twenty Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

One hundred twenty-two confirmed cases and 18 probable cases have been identified in Natrona County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.