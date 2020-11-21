Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 281 new cases, 214 new recoveries

On Saturday, 220 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 61 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 192 new confirmed recoveries and 22 new probable recoveries.

There are now 23,567 confirmed cases, 3,843 probable cases, 14,221 confirmed recoveries and 2,309 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

To date, 176 Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 3,388 confirmed cases and 720 probable cases have been recorded. Health officials reported 26 new combined cases on Saturday in Natrona County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.