Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 283 new cases, 495 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 283 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 230 and the number of probable cases rising by 53, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Big Horn (nine), Campbell (11), Carbon, Crook, Fremont (14), Hot Springs, Johnson (four), Laramie (16), Lincoln (three), Natrona (31), Niobrara, Park (25), Sheridan (10), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (76), Teton (15), Uinta (11) and Washakie (four) counties. The department subtracted three confirmed cases from Albany County’s total and two confirmed cases from Converse County’s total.
Additionally, 495 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 395 confirmed and 100 probable.
Twenty-three new COVID-19 deaths were announced Thursday.
Thursday, the state’s 10-day average in new confirmed cases fell below 300 cases per day for the first time since Oct. 31.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,785 (2,289 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 169 (not updated from Wednesday)
Deaths: 351 (30 announced this week, 136 announced this month)
Total cases: 40,593 (35,113 confirmed, 5,480 probable)
Total recoveries: 37,953 (32,977 confirmed, 4,976 probable)
Total tests: 457,212 (188,239 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 291.7 per day. That number is down 40.5 from a day ago, down 123.3 from a week ago and down 408.6 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 360.8 per day. That number is down 38.5 from a day ago, down 131 from a week ago and down 424.8 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 1,785. That number is down 188 from a day ago, down 1,540 from a week ago and down 7,575 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 2,289. That number is down 235 from a day ago, down 1,814 from a week ago and down 8,602 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (585), Sweetwater (432) and Natrona (297) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sweetwater (17.1%), Park (13.6%) and Washakie (12.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (third fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 11th most (21st fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 12th fewest (21st fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
Albany: 3,078 (276)
Big Horn: 579 (73)
Campbell: 3,205 (319)
Carbon: 811 (67)
Converse: 446 (298)
Crook: 335 (25)
Fremont: 3,331 (465)
Goshen: 849 (76)
Hot Springs: 179 (23)
Johnson: 299 (132)
Laramie: 5,650 (916)
Lincoln: 713 (88)
Natrona: 4,820 (1,254)
Niobrara: 60 (77)
Park: 1,595 (127)
Platte: 263 (135)
Sheridan: 1,986 (391)
Sublette: 453 (101)
Sweetwater: 2,522 (127)
Teton: 1,918 (56)
Uinta: 1,139 (233)
Washakie: 521 (144)
Weston: 361 (77)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Natrona: 74
Fremont: 54
Laramie: 47
Campbell: 22
Big Horn: 15
Sheridan: 15
Sweetwater: 15
Goshen: 13
Carbon: 12
Washakie: 11
Converse: 10
Lincoln: 10
Albany: 9
Platte: 8
Park: 7
Uinta: 7
Crook: 6
Johnson: 5
Sublette: 5
Teton: 2
Weston: 2
Hot Springs: 1
Niobrara: 1
DefinitionsProbable cases
are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
