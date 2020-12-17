Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 283 new cases, 495 new recoveries

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (585), Sweetwater (432) and Natrona (297) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Sweetwater (17.1%), Park (13.6%) and Washakie (12.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: fifth fewest (third fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: 11th most (21st fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths: fifth fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths per 100,000 residents: 12th fewest (21st fewest in the last seven days)

All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)

Albany: 3,078 (276)



