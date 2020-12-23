Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 285 new cases, 130 new recoveries

On Wednesday, 150 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 135 new probable cases.

Health officials announced 39 new confirmed recoveries and 91 new probable recoveries.

Wyoming has averaged roughly 273 daily cases over the past week, far below what the state was averaging during the height of the surge.

There are now 36,700 confirmed cases, 5,964 probable cases, 34,750 confirmed recoveries and 5,508 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 373 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 4,861 confirmed cases and 1,409 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.