Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 289 new cases, 874 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 289 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 152 and the number of probable cases rising by 137, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Big Horn (10), Campbell (seven), Carbon (six), Crook (four), Fremont (two), Goshen (two), Laramie (34), Lincoln (13), Natrona (two), Park (14), Platte, Sheridan, Sublette (four), Sweetwater (16), Teton (10), Uinta (nine), Washakie (eight), Weston (six). The department subtracted one confirmed case from Niobrara County's total.

The two new cases in Natrona County are the fewest confirmed in a single day here since Sept. 14, when two were also added (not including Thanksgiving, when no numbers were added for any county because of the holiday).

Additionally, 874 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 719 confirmed and 155 probable.

The state passed 40,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic Tuesday. Meanwhile, the number of active confirmed cases dipped below 2,000 for the first time since Oct. 18.

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were also announced Tuesday, the day vaccines began being given in the state.

Numbers to know