Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 289 new cases, 874 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 289 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 152 and the number of probable cases rising by 137, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (four), Big Horn (10), Campbell (seven), Carbon (six), Crook (four), Fremont (two), Goshen (two), Laramie (34), Lincoln (13), Natrona (two), Park (14), Platte, Sheridan, Sublette (four), Sweetwater (16), Teton (10), Uinta (nine), Washakie (eight), Weston (six). The department subtracted one confirmed case from Niobrara County's total.
The two new cases in Natrona County are the fewest confirmed in a single day here since Sept. 14, when two were also added (not including Thanksgiving, when no numbers were added for any county because of the holiday).
Additionally, 874 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 719 confirmed and 155 probable.
The state passed 40,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic Tuesday. Meanwhile, the number of active confirmed cases dipped below 2,000 for the first time since Oct. 18.
Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were also announced Tuesday, the day vaccines began being given in the state.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,873 (2,375 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 178 (not updated from Monday)
Deaths: 328 (seven announced this week, 113 announced this month)
Total cases: 40,064 (34,712 confirmed, 5,352 probable)
Total recoveries: 37,361 (32,511 confirmed, 4,850 probable)
Total tests: 450,024 (186,230 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 346.2 per day. That number is down 5.1 from a day ago, down 135.5 from a week ago and down 288.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 412.3 per day. That number is up 8.5 from a day ago, down 142.3 from a week ago and down 296.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,873. That number is down 574 from a day ago, down 2,245 from a week ago and down 6,221 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 2,375. That number is down 592 from a day ago, down 2,586 from a week ago and down 7,522 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (707), Sweetwater (416) and Natrona (392) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Washakie (18.1%), Sweetwater (17.1%) and Hot Springs (14.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: ninth most (23rd most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 13th fewest (20th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,079 (268)
- Big Horn: 564 (64)
- Campbell: 3,182 (312)
- Carbon: 804 (63)
- Converse: 446 (287)
- Crook: 332 (25)
- Fremont: 3,315 (452)
- Goshen: 840 (75)
- Hot Springs: 176 (22)
- Johnson: 293 (131)
- Laramie: 5,602 (908)
- Lincoln: 706 (88)
- Natrona: 4,778 (1,224)
- Niobrara: 59 (76)
- Park: 1,544 (127)
- Platte: 262 (131)
- Sheridan: 1,969 (381)
- Sublette: 450 (98)
- Sweetwater: 2,431 (113)
- Teton: 1,885 (55)
- Uinta: 1,116 (236)
- Washakie: 518 (141)
- Weston: 361 (75)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 63
- Fremont: 52
- Laramie: 43
- Campbell: 22
- Big Horn: 15
- Sweetwater: 15
- Sheridan: 13
- Carbon: 12
- Goshen: 12
- Washakie: 11
- Lincoln: 10
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Converse: 7
- Park: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Crook: 6
- Johnson: 5
- Sublette: 5
- Teton: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
