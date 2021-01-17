Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 295 new cases, 136 new recoveries

On Sunday, 256 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 39 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (seven), Big Horn (five), Campbell (24), Carbon (four), Converse (two), Fremont (11), Goshen (10), Hot Springs (four), Johnson (four), Laramie (22), Lincoln (four), Natrona (16) Park (34), Platte (five), Sheridan (20), Sweetwater (eight), Teton (71), Uinta (four) and Washakie (one) counties.

Health officials announced 73 new confirmed recoveries and 39 new probable recoveries.

There are now 42,173 confirmed cases, 7,190 probable cases, 40,128 confirmed recoveries and 6,692 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 522 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,392 confirmed cases and 1,717 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.