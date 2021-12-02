Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 298 new cases, 199 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 298 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 248 and the number of probable cases rising by 50, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 199 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1021 (1,723 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 122 as of Wednesday (no update provided Thursday)

Deaths: 1,428 (81 announced this week, zero announced this month)

Updated deaths were not available last week, so this week’s update covers two weeks of data.

Total doses administered: 574,842

First vaccine doses given: 254,360

Second vaccine doses given: 225,584

Booster doses given: 68,073

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 4,475

Janssen doses given: 21,269

Janssen boosters given: 811

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 405.6 per day. That number is down 166 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,723. That number is down 886 from a month ago.