Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 30 new cases, 128 new recoveries

Second vaccine doses received: 103,915 (50,115 Pfizer, 53,800 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 75,765

One-time vaccine doses received: 6,700 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 2,159

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 46.4 per day. That number is down 8.5 from a day ago, down 6.5 from a week ago and down four from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 57.6 per day. That number is down 10.9 from a day ago, down 6.5 from a week ago and down 17.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 255. That number is down 81 from a day ago, down 81 from a week ago and down 223 from a month ago.