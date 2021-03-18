Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 30 new cases, 128 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 30 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 25 and the number of probable cases rising by five, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Carbon (two), Crook (three), Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Lincoln (two), Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater (three) and Teton (11) counties. The department subtracted cases from Big Horn, Campbell and Laramie counties.
Additionally, 128 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 106 confirmed and 22 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 255 (408 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 15 (not updated from Wednesday)
Deaths: 693 (two announced this week, 22 announced this month)
Total cases: 55,479 (46,971 confirmed, 8,508 probable)
Total recoveries: 54,378 (46,023 confirmed, 8,355 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 152,240 (76,440 Pfizer, 75,800 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 119,154
Second vaccine doses received: 103,915 (50,115 Pfizer, 53,800 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 75,765
One-time vaccine doses received: 6,700 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 2,159
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 46.4 per day. That number is down 8.5 from a day ago, down 6.5 from a week ago and down four from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 57.6 per day. That number is down 10.9 from a day ago, down 6.5 from a week ago and down 17.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 255. That number is down 81 from a day ago, down 81 from a week ago and down 223 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 408. That number is down 98 from a day ago, down 90 from a week ago and down 312 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (100), Laramie (85) and Sweetwater (57) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (2.9%), Lincoln (2.3%) and Sweetwater (1.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 132
- Laramie: 110
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 59
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 29
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.