Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 300 new cases, 166 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 300 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 183 and the number of probable cases rising by 117, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 166 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,068 (1,663 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 102 (up from 101 Monday.) This is the most hospitalizations the state has recorded since Jan. 12.

Deaths: 793 (7 announced this week, 17 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 485,945 (237,525 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 209,061

Second vaccine doses given: 189,181

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,793

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 249 per day. That number is up 141.3 from a month ago.