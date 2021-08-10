 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 300 new cases, 166 new recoveries
0 Comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 300 new cases, 166 new recoveries

  • 0
COVID Clinic

Nurse Cheri Gonzales talks with a patient April 24 at a drive-up clinic in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 300 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 183 and the number of probable cases rising by 117, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 166 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,068 (1,663 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 102 (up from 101 Monday.) This is the most hospitalizations the state has recorded since Jan. 12.

Deaths: 793 (7 announced this week, 17 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 485,945 (237,525 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 209,061

Second vaccine doses given: 189,181

One-time vaccine doses given: 16,793

The number of children contracting COVID-19 has increased fivefold since the end of June, with a "substantial" 84% jump in this month, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. This comes as numerous states report upticks in child hospitalizations amid the ongoing delta surge. Children account for about 14% of all cases nationwide, the report found, though hospitalization and death among youngsters is "uncommon."

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 249 per day. That number is up 141.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,663. That number is up 1,068 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News