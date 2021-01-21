Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 300 new cases, 271 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 300 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 253 and the number of probable cases rising by 47, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (10), Big Horn (six), Campbell (six), Carbon (22), Converse, Fremont (19), Goshen (five), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (two), Laramie (20), Lincoln (two), Natrona (30), Niobrara, Park (20), Platte (two), Sheridan, Sublette (three), Sweetwater (23), Teton (60), Uinta (15), Washakie (two) and Weston counties.
Additionally, 271 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 209 confirmed and 62 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 48,575 initial vaccine doses (24,375 Pfizer, 24,000 Moderna) as of Thursday — 28,889 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 18,000 secondary vaccines (7,800 Pfizer, 10,200 Moderna) — 4,525 of which have been administered.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,451 (1,910 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 84 (up three from Wednesday)
Deaths: 550 (28 announced this week, 112 announced this month)
Total cases: 50,424 (43,041 confirmed, 7,383 probable)
Total recoveries: 47,964 (41,040 confirmed, 6,924 probable)
Total tests: 573,868 (210,412 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 248.7 per day. That number is down 28.8 from a day ago, down 39.9 from a week ago and down 24.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 302.9 per day. That number is down 26.3 from a day ago, down 42.5 from a week ago and down 30.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,451. That number is up 44 from a day ago, down 104 from a week ago and down 106 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,910. That number is up 29 from a day ago, down 142 from a week ago and down 37 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (393), Laramie (315) and Natrona (297) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (22.8%), Teton (14.2%) and Hot Springs (13.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 17th most (20th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 16th fewest (20th fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,353 (348)
- Big Horn: 786 (148)
- Campbell: 4,094 (449)
- Carbon: 1,046 (83)
- Converse: 526 (365)
- Crook: 372 (33)
- Fremont: 3,733 (601)
- Goshen: 1,010 (90)
- Hot Springs: 258 (87)
- Johnson: 372 (236)
- Laramie: 6,702 (1,169)
- Lincoln: 931 (150)
- Natrona: 5,518 (1,770)
- Niobrara: 63 (83)
- Park: 2,361 (147)
- Platte: 350 (192)
- Sheridan: 2,280 (531)
- Sublette: 519 (120)
- Sweetwater: 3,239 (131)
- Teton: 2,774 (73)
- Uinta: 1,563 (311)
- Washakie: 673 (175)
- Weston: 518 (91)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 110
- Laramie: 78
- Fremont: 73
- Campbell: 49
- Sweetwater: 28
- Washakie: 24
- Big Horn: 23
- Goshen: 20
- Sheridan: 18
- Carbon: 17
- Park: 17
- Converse: 13
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 10
- Uinta: 10
- Crook: 9
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 5
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 2
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.