Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 300 new cases, 271 new recoveries

Total cases: 50,424 (43,041 confirmed, 7,383 probable)

Total recoveries: 47,964 (41,040 confirmed, 6,924 probable)

Total tests: 573,868 (210,412 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 248.7 per day. That number is down 28.8 from a day ago, down 39.9 from a week ago and down 24.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 302.9 per day. That number is down 26.3 from a day ago, down 42.5 from a week ago and down 30.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,451. That number is up 44 from a day ago, down 104 from a week ago and down 106 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,910. That number is up 29 from a day ago, down 142 from a week ago and down 37 from a month ago.