Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 302 new cases, 31 new recoveries

On Sunday, 277 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 25 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (11), Big Horn (17), Campbell (34), Carbon (13), Fremont (16), Goshen (two), Johnson (two), Laramie (32), Lincoln (two), Natrona (34), Park (46), Platte (seven), Sheridan (18), Sublette, Sweetwater (28), Teton (12), Uinta and Washakie counties.

Health officials announced 22 new confirmed recoveries and 9 new probable recoveries.

There are now 38,440 confirmed cases, 6,435 probable cases, 36,936 confirmed recoveries and 6,132 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 438 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,033 confirmed cases and 1,494 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.