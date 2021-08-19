Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 306 new cases, 328 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 306 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 234 and the number of probable cases rising by 72, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 328 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,852 (2,652 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 130 (up from 122 Wednesday)

Deaths: 809 (16 announced this week, 33 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 485,945 (237,525 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 214,134

Second vaccine doses given: 192,089

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,323

(Vaccine data is as of Wednesday.)

Are we trending up or down?