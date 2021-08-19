 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 306 new cases, 328 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 306 new cases, 328 new recoveries

Vaccine Clinic

Senior pharmacy technician Dallas Messenger inspects a syringe of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for air bubbles at the Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 306 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 234 and the number of probable cases rising by 72, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 328 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,852 (2,652 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 130 (up from 122 Wednesday)

Deaths: 809 (16 announced this week, 33 announced this month) 

Total vaccine doses received: 485,945 (237,525 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 214,134

Second vaccine doses given: 192,089

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,323

(Vaccine data is as of Wednesday.) 

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 358.8 per day. That number is up 243.8 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 2,652. That number is up 2,082 from a month ago.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant. Freddie Joyner reports.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

